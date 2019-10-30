IPOB Leaders Mother’s Burial:  Kanu Lampoons Traditional Rulers For Seeking Buhari Pardon

As preparations for the burial rites of the remains mother of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), draws closer, the groups leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has flayed traditional rulers for pleading for his pardon by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Trumpeta gathered that Nnamdi Kanu demanded in a statement recently credited to him called on the traditional rulers whom he claimed were pleading with the President to pardon him in order for him to return for his mother’s burial to desist from such pursuit, saying that he did not solicit their assistance.

He made the call on the heels of social media reports that some monarchs are pleading that he should be pardoned to come home and bury his deceased mother.

Kanu according to reports said that with or without him, his mother would be buried, noting that what would gladden his mother’s spirit is the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra.

The IPOB leader said on Sunday: “I didn’t send or beg anyone to lobby the Federal Government of Nigeria on my behalf and will never do that. And even if such request is granted, I will not honour it because the cabals in Aso Rock are not to dictate things for me.

“What I can assure you is that my mother must be buried. When she was alive she told me to do everything within my power to restore Biafra. I may attend her burial or I may not but certainly the burial must be done.”

It could be recalled that Kanu’s mother died in a German hospital on August 30, 2019 as a result of the shock she allegedly sustained from the attack in their Afaraukwu home in Umuahia, Abia State, on September 14, 2017.