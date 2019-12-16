Lands Ministry Begins Revocation Order Against Illegal Occupants, Arrest Fraudsters

By OkeyAlozie

There is serious fear in Imo State now following the directive by the government to revoke all land illegally acquired by past government officials, group and individuals.

The commissioner incharge of lands, Hon Chief Bon Unachukwu revealed this in a chat with Trumpeta reporter in Owerri over the weekend. The commissioner said various degrees of complain and petitions have been submitted by individuals who felt subchanged adding that the judicial panel of inquiry has already swung into full action to ascertain the truth on the matter.

He hinted that list of already revoked lands will be made public soonest.

Information revealed that Area ‘V’ ‘Y’ and Umuguma Reservation locations are the worst hit in the alleged fraud.

Trumpeta gathered that some agents of the ministry who worked with the immediate past government joined hands with the community to perfect the alleged land fraud by selling portions of land allotted to people without their consent. Moreover, it was reported that some agents allegedly faked documents to claim government revocation on such places.

Further information that revealed some of agents and ministry officials suspected to have hand in the alleged land fraud are said to have been arrested by the security operatives.

A visit to ministry of land showed that some of the key officers have been asked to proceed on compulsory leave while investigations are on the land. There are indications that some of the suspects will be prosecuted at the court of law.