Black Wednesday: How Okigwe Zone Senator, Ben Uwajumogu Died

By Onyekachi Eze

A rude shock that portend a black Wednesday for people of Imo State and National Assembly occurred yesterday following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu, whose death was initially rumoured on the early hours of yesterday on different social media platforms, later became a reality after Trumpeta Newspaper obtained reports that the Okigwe zone Senator has kicked the bucket.

Until his death, the late Senator represented Okigwe North in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, (Senate), and the Senate Committee Chairman on Labour, Employment and Productivity.

Information gathered by this Newspaper disclosed that he fell while taking his morning bath, and was immediately rushed to a private hospital Apo in Abuja, where he gave up the ghost.

It was allegedly reported that he died as a result of complications of heart related issues, which had been a predominant ailment he suffered. A relation who didn’t want his name on print disclosed that for some weeks, the late former Speaker wasn’t okay until death came.

It would be recalled that Senator Uwajumogu was the Imo State House of Assembly Speaker during Rochas Okorocha regime from 2011-2015 that represented Okigwe LGA several reactions have been trailing his untimely exit as his political associates, friends, and constituents lament.