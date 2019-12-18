Xmas,  Imo Govt Bans Masquerade

By Okey Alozie

In line with the rebuild agenda of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha Governor of Imo State, Masquerade has been banned in the major roads of Owerri and sister communities.

This was made known by Hon Ikechukwu Ohiri who is incharge of Imo Traffic Management Authority.

During his visit to various communities in Owerri, Emekuku and Egbu, the Chief Traffic officer said any masquerade that is seen along the major roads in Imo State will be arrested by Imo security agent. He then called on community leaders to advice their children to stay out of trouble within this New Year and Christmas period.

HRH, Eze Obi Ejeshi, Ezeukwu of Emekuku autonomous community in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, in his own speech told the governor’s agent that it will be very difficult to ban masquerades completely. He promised that his youths will not block the major roads, adding that people from sister communities most times, block the major roads. He advised Imo government to employ more traffic wardens that will help in the decongestion of the cities during the festivities. He also advised the road safety personnel to come out in time to do their work.

Hon Prince Martin Ekeh, the commandant Imo Civil Guard in his own submission warned that his boys will show no mercy on anybody caught obstructing the free flow of traffic within the yuletide period.

“My boys have now swung into action to arrest traffic offenders and road side traders who have refused to obey government rules.

The man incharge of road safety in Imo State, Mr Udom promised that his boys will do everything humanly possible to maintain free flow of traffic within the Christmas period.

“There is no cause for alarm, our roads must be free this time around” the road safety commander declared.

Imo ENTRACO has also declared war against street trading and illegal dumping of refuse