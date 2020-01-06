Imo Deputy Speaker Denies Assembly Car Allegation Scam

The Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma has described as wicked the allegation which linked his name as a financial beneficiary in the supply of Vehicles to members of Imo House of Assembly.

Speaking in Owerri, the youthful Lawmaker said it was unfortunate that his efforts in making sure his colleagues got their official vehicles before Christmas was misconstrued by mischief makers to tarnish his name, pointing out that he is pained by the ugly development.

Onyenkanma disclosed that as Deputy Speaker he got his own official vehicle days after he was made Deputy Speaker, but yet fought tirelessly to make sure that his colleagues were happy so that they can carry out their legislative duties with ease.

He said up till date he neither met nor know the Supply of the vehicles since it was the Executive arm of the Government that funded the transactions.

“The supplies were not done through the House of Assembly but by Government who dealt with the Dealer. So I was only involved as the Deputy Speaker in making sure l disturbed all Government channels to expedite the supplies to my colleagues” he hinted.

He said he had no hand in the transactions and payment as everything went through the banks and therefore malicious for his name to have been peddled in the Social media and News papers for what he knew nothing about.

He said he has however forgiven those who sponsored the damaging story against him, but implored Journalists to always verify the source of their stories before going to town.