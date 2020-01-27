Mass Resignation Looms In Imo PDP,Why Party Chairman, Ezekwem Resigned

Except the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP adopts a veritable mechanism to check looming defection facing the party after losing the governorship seat of the state to APC, there are indications that many of the members are likely to cross over to the ruling party.

A misfortune befell PDP in Imo State after the Supreme Court sacked its candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha that was earlier declared winner by the INEC.

Barely, a week after the judgment, members of the party in the State started jumping ship by resigning their positions to show interest in the APC.

Apart from some LGA and ward office holders, a national auditor Chief Regis Uwakwe had 24 hours after the Supreme Court verdict written letter of resignation.

But serious signs emerged last weekend when the state chairman, Charles Ezekwem dropped a letter for his resignation. Trumpeta learnt that Ezekwem’s decisions opens another suspected channel for mass defection in the party.

This newspaper learnt that there are those line up to follow the Ezekwem pattern especially appointees who served the Ihedioha government but yet to be removed.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma after coming on board announced dissolution of heads of government agencies and boards Ihedioha constituted.

Some of Ihedioha’s appointees who are PDP members are said to be planning to embark on mass defection into APC to retain their appointments and positions.

One of the appointees informed Trumpeta that they commission members had already perfected strategies to join APC to enable them retain their jobs.

Trumpeta was informed that Ezekwem’s decision to throw away the PDP chairmanship position may not be unconnected to his desire to hold on to the lead position of the Heartland FC of Owerri job.

It was expected that Ezekwem would have left the club’s position immediately Uzodinma dissolved all the board headship. But in a surprise development, the resigned PDP chairman still held the position of Heartland chairman.

To enable him retain the position, Ezekwem was said to have called its quit with the PDP and resigned as chairman of the party to save his position.