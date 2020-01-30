Why Uzodinma Is Outstanding To Govern Imo Says Group •Gives Insight Of Governor’s Antecedents, Forfeiture Of Security Votes •Insists “ Imo Is On A Journey To Greatness Again”

By Onyekachi Eze

Even as mixed reactions continue to trail the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State, more revelations have surfaced as to why he deserves to govern the State.

The Supreme Court on January 14, 2020, sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as the governor of Imo, and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Next day, Wednesday 15, 2020, in compliance to the judgment of the apex court, Imo people from all walks of life converged at the Heroes Square Owerri for the swearing in of Uzodinma and Placid Njoku as governor and deputy governor, respectively.

However, while the PDP family mourns the loss of power, the APC and reasonable number of Imolites accepted the new development, since it was in the interest of Imo State.

Addressing the issue in a media parley with Trumpeta correspondent in Owerri, a group under the aegis of ‘Oru Youths Coalition for Hope 2019’, described Hope Uzodinma’s emergence as not only timely, but also divine.

The National Coordinator, Nwabude Vernatius Ikechukwu described the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Uzodinma as a divine manifestation.

He said the Senator’s coming would change the old narratives people had towards governance and her leaders, adding that the APC led administration would give effective leadership.

According to him, “the judgment of the apex court is a reaffirmation that Ndi Imo truly voted for competence and integrity on the March 9, 2019 general elections. The people’s mandate has been upheld”.

In a related development, Nwabude revealed that the jubilation across the State is a clear conviction of Uzodinma’s wide popularity and acceptance.

Hon Nwabude while giving a rundown of the governor’s landmark achievements as the Senator that represented Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the National Assembly opined that the zone experienced robust development and sound representation.

He pinpointed that with the governor’s leadership experience, he would transform the State to an enviable height.

Adding, the Oru East born politician cum business mogul called on Imolites to eschew bitterness and join hands in transforming the State for good.

Speaking further, the governor is attributed as a selfless man with the magic wand to revamping the dead Imo economy.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is a man of the people. He believes in due process, transparency, accountability and respect for God and humanity”.

“He will definitely govern the State with the fear of God. He met a decayed State, but I am optimistic with his administrative prowess, he would fix it”.

Furthermore, Nwabude Vernatius submitted that he believes governor when he said he will Reconstruct, Rehabilitate and Recover the State which is his mantra.

In his words, “like the governor had pointed out, he is neither a governor of Oru East, Orlu or sectional, but a governor for all Imolites. Therefore, let everybody forget the pass and work harmoniously for an overall interest of the masses”.

“As a team leader and ardent listener, his government will definitely be a different thing from what we used to see. His arm is always ready to welcome good ideas to move the State forward”.

He further buttressed on good governance, dividends of democracy, rule of law and massive job creation to aid on rapid economic growth.

Commenting on the governor’s public forfeiture of his security votes, Hon Nwabude buttressed that such can only be practiced by a leader with the people’s interest at heart, even as he pointed out that it takes a lot of sacrifices for a governor to declare such.

The good citizen, Vernatius however pledged his unalloyed support to enable the government thrive in all her programs and policies.