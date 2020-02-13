COSMOS IWU: From Ohakim To Uzodinma As Imo SSG



If the history of those who have served as the Secretary to the Imo State Government, SSG, is recited, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the incumbent will definitely have a resounding mention.

Reason is that he has the credit of serving Imo State governor as SGI on two occasions with different governors.

The Ehime Mbano LGA born politician and younger brother to former INEC chairman, Prof Maurice Iwu is not a new comer to the cabinet office.

After a test of political office during the Achike Udenwa era, Iwu was appointed SSG when Chief Ikedi Ohakim emerged the governor. Unconfirmed stories have it that because of their Okigwe zone affinity and the role of Prof Iwu, the elder one, to the process of Ohakim’s emergence, Cosmos was appointed SSG.

Though that political romance was said not to have moved smoothly because of certain interest related to the Okigwe zone senate seat, Iwu later left the office to run for senate in the 2011 general election but was unsuccessful in the PDP. He later moved to defunct ACN thereby severing relationship with Ohakim.

In his place, Prince Ibenye Ugballa, now traditional ruler in Orlu LGA was appointed to replace him immediately.

When 2019 election approached, Iwu becme Uzodinma’s Campaign Director General. At the end of the Supreme Court judgment, he was appointed SSG, making him a second missionary journey candidate to the office.

Since the nascent democracy debuted, no politician has held the position two times for different governors except him. During Achike Udenwa’s era, it was late Nze Ignatius Umunnah who started and also gained a second time appointment after 2003. Later Chris Okewulonu was appointed. He remained until Ohakim came in. Okewulonu mentored Ohakim briefly before Iwu was appointed.

Iwu gave way to Ibenye-Ugbala for the final lap of Ohakim’s one term.

During Okorocha’s rule, Prof Tony Anwukah, his DG was also made SSG Anwukah was all through the four years. The second term of Okorocha saw three persons occupy the seat. Chief Jude Ejiogu who was surprisingly removed and Sir George Eche. The final SSG of Okorocha was Hon Mark Uchendu.

Ihedioha saw Hon Uche Onyeagocha come in to head the cabinet office.