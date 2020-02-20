Supreme Court Review Delays Release of Uzodinma’s Appointees List



But for the decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to undertake a review of the judgment of the Imo State Governorship election, the State governor Senator Osita Uzodinma would have unveiled more of his appointees to firm a full cabinet.

It would be recalled that the PDP candidate in the governorship race, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who was uncomfortable over the manner supreme court sacked him went back to file for a review which is receiving attention.

The review, Trumpeta learnt is hampering on Uzodinma to raise his working team. After appointing secretary to the state government, SGI, Chief of Staff, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General including Chief Press Secretary, expectations were high that more will follow immediately.

Aside from an appointment for a woman in charge of new and electronic media, Uzodinma is yet to roll out more appointments, fuelling fears that something wrong in the system.

Trumpeta was told by Government House Owerri sources that the delay in releasing more appointments was caused by the review case embarked by the Supreme Court.

A source who offered the information revealed that Uzodinma was ready to go on full throttle after the first appointment but had to relax because of the fresh Supreme Court case.

The source further said “governor was ready to release the more appointments but for the case. He was ready with lists of aides but stopped to become cautious when Ihedioha went back to review. You know he has to be settled to get appointees”, the informant added.

There has been a kind of disquiet in the state following the inability of the governor to appoint more aides to work with a month after he was sworn in.

Residents of the state had expected Uzodinma to release names of more appointees for various positions to enable him steer the ship of the state.