Imo National Assembly Members Vows To Remain in PDP .As Ezenwa, Eke, Nwawuba, Chinedu, Elezianya, Get Vote of Confidence



The members of the National Assembly of Imo State extraction, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have vowed to remain in the party, come rain come sun.

They made the assertation during a meeting held in the residence of Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi in Orji, Owerri North LGA.

In attendance at the meeting were Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Owerri Zone Senate) Hon Bede Eke (Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Fed Constituency) Hon Henry Nwawuba (Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Fed Constituency) Hon Ikenna Elezianya (Owerri Fed Constituency) and Hon Emeka Chinedu (Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Fed Constituency).

Ezenwa who is the Chairman of Imo PDP National Caucus maintained that rather than leave the party now, this is the period to remain steadfast and work for PDP.

The Senator stressed that jumping Ship now will not spell well for the Imo PDP National Assembly members, as the teeming members of PDP in the State look up to them to steady the Train than to pull out.

They also commended their Imo State House of Assembly members who rejected carrots dangled at them, including two plots of lands and N50m each to remain in PDP.

“I salute our brothers in the House of Assembly who against intimidations and graft still shunned what was dangled at them but choose to remain in PDP” Ezenwa said.

The members of Imo House of Assembly still remaining in PDP after their colleagues defected to APC are: Hon Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala) Hon Anyadike (Ezinihitte) Hon Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli) Hon Phillip Ejiogu (Ow North) and Hon Solomon Anukam (Ow. Municipal).

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Owerri zone has passed a vote of confidence on Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon Bede Eke, Hon Henry Nwawuba, Hon Ikenna Elezianya, Hon Emeka Chinedu and all the five members of Imo House of Assembly for remaining steadfast with the party.

It would be recalled that after the removal of the former Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha from office by the Supreme Court, nearly all the PDP House of Assembly members jumped over to All Progressive Congress, APC, leaving only those described by PDP as focused politicians and trusted lawmakers in the Legislature under PDP platform.