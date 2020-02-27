Lady Lilian Chinasa Emerges As Imo IMAN Director •Speaks against Illegal Importations



By Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has recognized Hon (Dr) lady Lilian Chinasa Obenwa as the Imo State Director of Importers Association of Nigeria, IMAN special taskforce.

The emergence of Lady Obenwa was made official by the IMAN Director General, Amb. Chijioke Okoro in a letter dated 19th July, 2019 addressed to both Imo State government House, and Imo State Police command, respectively.

In the letter, the Director explained that reason for her appointment was geared towards the organization’s mission of combating illegal smuggling of fire arms and substandard goods into the country.

He called for their maximum cooperation to enable her and the team work effectively for the country and State they domiciled in.

Other members of IMAN special taskforce in the State include; Mr Marcel Anyanwu (Deputy Director), Prince Obioha Ndukwe (Director Operations), Mr Tony Obinaeme (Deputy Director Operations), Hon Ijeoma Urenna (Secretary), Hon Steve Orji (Director Inter – Governmental Relations), Rev Emmanuel Amadi (Owerri zonal Director), Kenneth Anyaonu (Orlu zonal Director), and, Ngozi Alilionwu (Okigwe zonal Director).

Speaking with Journalists in Owerri, the State Director, Lady Chinasa Obenwa opined that the cardinal responsibility of the unit is to fight against unlawful importation of adulterated goods, Fraud, false declaration, arms and light weapon.

She pointed out that illegal importation is an economic sabotage which everyone should fight against, hence their resolve to national growth through commerce.

According to her, “Our mission is to checkmate importers bringing in prohibited items and protect genuine importers. We will also safeguard Nigeria from criminal activities”.

It would be recalled that lady Lilian Chinasa Obenwa held sway as the Director, Information and Administration, Imo State Water scheme in 2015.

She was also a Co founder, Imo State College of Advanced Professional Studies, ICAPS.