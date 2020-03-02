Imo North Senate: Three Cardinal Points In Favour of Emma Okewulonu



By Orji Sampson

Following the recent call and demand from several quarters for Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu “Ikeoha Obowo”, to join the race for the Okigwe zone senate seat, his allies have disclosed reasons why the retired custom Chief cum Business guru may be favoured.

It has been deduced that there are three major outstanding cardinal points that could favour the Obowo born philanthropist popularly called “Ikeoha Obowo”.

Coming from the area (Okigwe South) where the late senator hails from, Chief Okewulonu according to his townsmen, stands the best of chance to continue enjoying the political equity being that late Ben Uwajumogu hails from Ihitte Uboma and Ikeoha hails from Obowo, the need to ensure that the slot doesn’t elude the good and enterprising people of Okigwe South in the zone will be well guaranteed with Ikeoha’s candidacy.

According to them, the philanthropic nature of the Avutu in Obowo LGA born business mogul truly endures him to the mind of the common masses including the elite class across party levels and this is because, Ikeoha’s benevolent gestures and philanthropic programs cuts across the youths, women, old and young irrespective of their parties.

Another cardinal point strongly in favour of Chief Emma Okewulonu for the Okigwe zone Senate seat is that he is fit, capable and represents a new league of upcoming politicians in the zone with the Midas touch to take the zone to greater heights.

They said that time has come for Okigwe zone to break away from the old order and allow a new order to reign by giving Ikeoha the chance to represent the people of Okigwe zone at the senate.

“Chief Okewulonu is a true son of Okigwe zone and he has proven to be a worthy son of Okigwe zone.

“It would not be out of place if Ikeoha represents the zone at the red chambers.

“He is our best we can put forward to truly give the good enterprising people of Okigwe zone an effective and efficient representation”, Okigwe Progressive Congress stated.