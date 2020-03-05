How Fr Mbaka Spends Over 2m Dollars On Charity Monthly



Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has said it costs him nothing less than $2 million (N731 million) every month to do charity.

The Enugu-based priest claims that he donates to charity every day.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka says he commits $2 million every month for charity purpose which approximately amounts to about N731 million naira.

The controversial priest made this disclosure on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while presenting N18.8 million bank draft to the management of Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu, on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a non-profit arm of his ministry.

“We are basically here to continue the relationship that this wonderful health facility has with our charity organization and Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria.

“We presented a bank draft worth N18.8 million to them to cover the accumulated bills of indigent patients they had treated at our instance, plus a deposit for other indigent patients that would come here in future.

“We do this every day and it is on record that there is no month that I don’t spend at least $2 million on charity. So, this visit is just one out of several charity outings that we undertake without any publicity,” Punch quoted Mbaka as saying.

The priest explained that the donated fund is to cover the accumulated free medical services that the hospital had rendered to indigent people on his bill.