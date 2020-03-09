UNTOLD STORY OF ALLEGED ATTACK ON UZODINMA •How Governor Escaped Anger of Youths •Suspicion Galore As Politicians Wash Hands Off



By Onyekachi Eze

Revealing versions of what happened on Sunday at Mmahu, a community in Ohaji/Egbema, involving the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma and the youths of the area have unfolded.

Confusion has been trailing the governor’s visit to the area.

Newspaper reports and the social media have been awash with the alleged attack on Senator Hope Uzodinma during the visit.

Earlier reports had it that the governor escaped alive in the hands of irate youths who chorused his name as ‘illegal governor, mandate snatcher’; while informed sources said only his car glass was broken.

Trumpeta Newspaper reliably gathered that at the time the governor’s car screen was smashed, Uzodinma was neither in the car, nor sustained any bruises as reported in some quarters.

According to government House release, the incident occurred while he was inside with the bereaved family, oil companies and the traditional ruler on possible ways of averting similar occurrences, the embittered youths outside still mourning the death of their people requested for the governor’s attention.

Against this backdrop, one Uzochukwu Chukwukere, the Vice Chairman of the Youth wing allegedly threw a stone which landed on the car screen.

Authoritative source had it that the suspect is cooling off in the police net till purpose of action is ascertained.

Meanwhile, Imo State government has denied the news making rounds that the governor, Hope Uzodinma was attacked, booed and stoned by the youths of Ohaji/Egbema in a fact finding visit.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, he described it as a rumour concocted by the enemies of the State.

He narrated that the governor was actually at Mmahu area of Ohaji/Egbema to sympathise with the community that lost three of their kinsmen on Friday following an accident that involved a truck belonging to an oil firm operating in the area.

According to Oguwike, the killing enraged the youths in Mmahu, causing their leaders to reach out to the governor to visit the community to call the oil firm to order.

In his narration, “Governor Uzodinma who was sober condoled with the families who lost their loved ones, as he addressed the leaders of the community at the Eze’s Palace”.

“While the Governor was addressing the families, some boys among the aggrieved youths were heard making noise outside, accusing the security operatives of supporting the Oil companies and demanding that Governor Uzodinma should address them too”.

“While the security operatives tried to calm them down and control the noise, one of them allegedly hid behind others and threw a stone at one of the official vehicles of the Governor where they were parked and in the process smashed the back glass”.

“He was promptly arrested by the security present. While this drama was playing out, Governor Uzodinma was still inside the hall addressing the traditional ruler, community leaders and the bereaved families”.

“Contrary to the claims that he was attacked, there is no truth in it as the meeting Governor Uzodinma had with the leaders of the community was fruitful while the families of the deceased were happy he came”.

In a related development, suspicion is rife following circumstances surrounding the purported attack on the governor’s Vehicle.

While majority see what happened as an act of mistake by the angry Ohaji/Egbema youths, others were of the view that such wouldn’t have been without a nod of some politicians from the area.

Even though there may be seemingly warm welcome, accusing fingers in some quarters had accused Uju Kingsley, member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West of masterminding the imbroglio.

Against this backdrop, Uju in a swift rejoinder by his media aide had denied having a hand in the seemingly attack on the first citizen’s car, attributing it as manufactured lies by the opposition.

Cyriacus Okoro, member of the State legislature representing Ohaji/Egbema is not left out, as questions regarding the security and serenity of the area should have been his responsibility, at least until the governor’s entourage depart.

Just like Kingsley Uju, Okoro claimed ignorant of what transpired, and reposed more confidence on the administration of Hope Uzodinma.

Reacting to the news, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident.

He said that the governor was not inside the car as at the time it happened, but was inside the Palace of the traditional ruler of Mmahu. The PPRO also disclosed that the suspect was arrested and currently in their custody until investigate is completed.