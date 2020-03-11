At Last, Uzodinma Appoints Commissioners



By Onyekachi Eze

The long awaited commissioners list for Imo State government since the enthronement of Governor Hope Uzodinma has been announced.

The official announcement was made yesterday at the floor of the State House of Assembly during the plenary session.

According to Chiji, the appointment was in tandem with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who would constitute the Expanded Exco of the governance of the State affair.

The Speaker, on announcement read out the nominees numbering twenty two (22).

They are; Dr. Mrs. Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku , Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha, Barr. Francis Dibiagwu , Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh, Noble Atulegwu , C C Osuala , Lambert Orisakwe, Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem , Kingsley Ononuju, Declan Emelumba, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme , Tony Umezuruike , Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu, and Love Ineh

However, an ad-hoc committee for screening of the nominees was constituted, and to be chaired by Hon Obinna Okwara.

Other members of the committee include: Honourables; Kennedy Ibeh, Frank Ugboma, Eddy Obinna, and Uju Onwudiwe.

The Nominees are therefore enjoined to submit all necessary documents to the committee, and comply with the rules for smooth exercise.

In a related development, the committee is charged to speed up the screening process today, and report back to the House tomorrow.