Why Uzodinma Shinned Okorocha’s Camp Over Appointments •As Chike Okafor, Kingsley Uju, OZB Seek Governor’s Face



By Onyekachi Eze

Reasons surrounding the seeming exclusion of politicians loyal to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha in the appointment list of Senator Hope Uzodinma, the incumbent may not be far-fetched.

Uzodinma, who finally released the comprehensive list of men and women who will be working with him as commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants choose to favor his die hard supporters if the identity is critically reviewed. One prominent note is that Okorocha’s men were not included.

After earlier ones didn’t favour them, the one that broke the camel’s back was the recent Commissioners list of over 22, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants announced on Wednesday, which didn’t see any name traced to the former governor.

Trumpeta Newspaper authoritatively gathered that the less attention to Okorocha’s camp may not be unconnected to the events that led to his emergence.

It would be recalled that it was an intense battle between the governor and, Rochas camp or otherwise known as the ‘agburu’.

While Okorocha and his campaign outfit were solidly behind the governorship ambition of his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, Hope Uzodinma was seen to be alone with few of his believers.

The 2019 election witnessed a scenario whereby name calling and level of incitement was the order of the day.

From Okorocha’s camp, Uzodinma was labelled all unprintable names, as the agburu camp strongly believed that with the power of incumbency of Owelle Rochas, it could be Uche Nwosu or another candidate other than Hope Uzodinma.

The political battle lingered further when Uzodinma finally clinched the APC ticket and displaced Nwosu who ran to pick the AA ticket.

Meanwhile, the narrative changed for good in Hope Uzodinma’s camp the very minute he was declared the governor by the Supreme Court, ousting the then Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Both Okorocha, Nwosu and Araraume swallowed their political differences to support the newly declared governor of Imo State, under the All Progressive Congress.

Although there have been series of reconciliation meetings between Okorocha’s group and that of ‘Onwa Oyoko’, as the governor is fondly called but he is yet unrelaxed with the new romance.

It was learnt that if the circumstances that led to his victory is considered, Uzodinma may not want to include men who worked with Okorocha for a whole 8 years he reigned as a governor.

Another constrain why he may have kept them away was the negative feelings the Rescue Mission government of Okorocha left in the minds of the people of the state, especially as misappropriation and bad governance continue to trail the eight years in office.

With the presence of the anti graft agency, Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate fully Okorocha’s activities during his 8 years tenure, Hope Uzodinma may not want to be connected with anything that may be suspicious in his administration.

In a related development, the current Federal lawmakers that served with Okorocha are said to be seeking the face of the governor.

National Assembly lawmakers; Chike Okafor representing Okigwe South, Kingsley Uju representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West, and Ugonna Ozuruigbo representing Nkwerre, Nwangele, Njaba and Isu are seen everywhere creating impression of attempt to lure the governor to their sides.

Recall that the above named lawmakers despite using APC tickets were opposed to Uzodinma’s governorship when they supported Nwosu of the AA.

Last week, the governor was spotted at Obowo for the opening ceremony of National Health Insurance Scheme, attracted by Chike Okafor.

Same week, OZB welcomed the governor in his Nwangele for a church service.

Kingsley Uju too was seen smiling uncontrollably with the governor on his visit to Mmahu for a visit.

Before these occasions, the aforementioned legislators having seen that the game is over for their former boss when he couldn’t deliver Uche Nwosu may have concluded among themselves to throw their net where Uzodinma is, having won the most contended guber battle.

Also, their lobby to get the Oru East born governor’s handshake may have a connotation to 2023 race, as they see him now as a messiah who would deliver them in the next political outing.