Johnpaul Ochemba Hails Uzodinma for Appointing Core Loyalists



A top business guru from Ideato South LGA of Imo state, Johnpaul Ochemba, JP, has given Governor Hope Uzodinma thumb up.

Ochemba while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, commended Uzodinma for appointing his core loyalists into his administration.

According to him, Uzodinma scored a good goal for remembering to engage core loyalists who he can trust into his government.

He maintained that Uzodinma by such act, has told the world that he is a man that rewards hardwork and loyalty.

Ochemba who further described Uzodinma as a leader worthy of emulation, added that it is always good to work with people who understands ones manifesto and not strangers.

He also applauded the governor for not allowing his appointees to spend money in the name of lobbying for positions.

“I, Johnpaul Ochemba, specifically want to commend our governor, His Excellency Distinguished senator Hope Uzodinma for appointing his core loyalists into his government unlike some other governors we had in Imo state in the past.

“What Governor Uzodinma did is what a leader is supposed to do. I’m indeed impressed with the appointments done so far.

“One other good thing about Gov Uzodinma’s appointment is that no appointee paid any money to get it. The governor did what he did to encourage his own. He likewise gave the appointments to the right ones “He stressed.

Ochemba while congratulating all the appointees for their appointments, used the opportunity to urge them not to betray the trust reposed in them by the governor.