How Burial Ceremony Turned Tragic, As Police Officer Shoots Mourner in Amakohia



By Sampson Orji/ Tochi Onyeubi

It was all panic and pandemonium last Friday at Amakohia in Owerri North LGA, Imo State when a policeman allegedly shot a man in front of Access Bank PLC, Orlu Road branch.

The unidentified Policeman was said to have shot the man and fled, for fear of possible mob attack.

According to eyewitness account, the man shot was reportedly “jirating” following the burial procession of his kinsman who was to be buried that fateful day.

It was also gathered that the man clad in black was with a group of mourners in same attires, brandishing cutlasses and driving about in a vehicle and shouting.

Investigations revealed that, that the policeman had allegedly confronted one of the men and a quarrel ensued which allegedly led to a close range shot to the victim.

Following the gunshot, people ran for their dear life and when eventually some braved it to confront the policeman, he had fled the scene apparently to avoid the mob action that would have happened.

The man whose name remains unknown was later taken to the hospital (Federal Medical Center, FMC).

It was learnt that, uniformed policemen was dispatched to forestall break down of law and order and carry out investigation on the matter.

When contacted the Police Public Relations officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu said the victim is responding to treatment and is alive.