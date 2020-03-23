Uzodinma Keeps New Commissioners, Appointees Waiting .Sworn In Aides To Get Portfolio Wednesday After Exco .Warns On Failure To Execute Duties



The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Monday disappointed his newly appointed Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants when he inaugurated them without portfolios.

It has been the culture of governors to allocate portfolios to Commissioners after inauguration, but Uzodinma in a new fashion shifted dates to Wednesday.

Recall that while 22 persons were appointed Commissioners, many were given appointments as SA and SSA without respective offices.

Hopes have been high that Uzodinma would on the swearing in date name the offices they would take charge after the pre inauguration workshops which were held last week at the Concord Hotel, Owerri.

Speaking at the event, Uzodinma said his administration is committed to ensuring safety for the masses.

The governor who may have been worried about the huge number of those present at the inauguration held at the Ahiajioku centre, New Owerri dramatically stayed only few minutes before ending the program.

While admonishing the appointees to be of good conduct, he warned that any of the appointees who failed to execute his or her duties means outright resignation. Uzodinma revealed that welfare of civil servants is my utmost priority and directed for immediate submission for payroll.