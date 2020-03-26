Uzodinma Closes Markets .As Traders Call For Compliance



By Onyekachi Eze

In compliance to the preventive measures mapped out by the Imo State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic, traders in the State have backed steps on closure of markets across the state.

Briefing Trumpeta Newspaper yesterday on the outcome of a meeting held with the state government, the group, Imo State Amalgamated Marketers And Traders Association, ISAMATA, have given a kudos to Uzodinma for being proactive.

The President of ISAMATA, Chief Jonathan Odikanwa (JP) narrates that their meeting with the governor was as it concerns the Covid-19 virus.

According to him, the governor had earlier planned on shutting down markets from today, but by their request and intervention, the governor shifted it to Saturday.

Odikanwa said the leadership of the market pleaded for more extension in order to give traders more time for information and sensitization as it concern the virus related issues.

However, they called on Imolites to make use of today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) to stock their houses as the shutdown will be till further notice.

The leadership of the markets however urged marketers to comply by the instruction for their healthy well being, or have themselves to blame.

Speaking further, Chief Odikanwa told Trumpeta that the leadership of the markets drawn from Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri after due consideration agreed that all daily markets across the 27 LGAs after Saturday,28th March 2020 will be locked up till further notice.

“The leadership after looking deep into the risk involved, decided to fully align with the government’s decision for an overall interest of Ndi Imo”.

They thanked governor Uzodinma for having a meeting with the leadership of the market, rather than imposing it on them.