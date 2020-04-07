NEMEX Debunks Alleged Crisis In Ihitte/Uboma, Thumbs Up For Governor’s Appointments



By Onyekachi Eze

In a bid to set the records straight following a publication made in one of the local tabloids in Imo State credited to purported agitation by Ihitte clan, a component clan that make up Ihitte/Uboma LGA crying for justice on appointments made so far by governor Hope Uzodinma, a contrary view has emerged.

The said publication had claimed that appointments made so far by the governor was in favour of Uboma, thereby sidelining Ihitte.

Against the backdrop, an APC apex leader in Ihinna Umuihi ward Ihitte clan of Ihitte/Uboma LGA, Hon Nnaemeka Nzenwa, popularly known as NEMEX has described the architect of the earlier made publication as ruthless and selfish.

Thanking the governor for rewarding loyalty with deserving appointments, he said Ihitte/Uboma people are happy for the slots the governor gave to the LGA.

“Ihitte Clan of Ihitte Uboma Local Government wishes to thank the governor of Imo state Sen. hope Uzodinma on his recent meritorious appointments to those who have worked so hard for the party to see to its victory in the state”.

NEMEX disclosed that Prince Ndukwe Obioha and his group are only trying to foist the effort of the State government in its choice of appointments, pointing out that they are enemy of the land who only want their personal gains.

Speaking further, the CEO of NEMEX automobiles Nigeria Ltd dismissed rumour that there was rancour and injustice in the appointment of the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Council, in the person of Hon Chike Olemgbe.

According to him, the governor made a wise choice in appointing Olemgbe, as he claimed he was the preferred choice of the people, coupled by the fact that he is a youth which goes in tandem with the clamour for youth inclusiveness in the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Commenting on the side of equity, Nzenwa said it has nothing to do with the sharing formula in Ihitte/Uboma LGA, adding that anyone with a contrary opinion is doing so from the minority angle which does not represent the majority of Ihitte clan.

In his words, “only Proper Local Government elections can only determine the fate of Ihitte Clan which is the turn of Ihitte Clan”.

Further pledging his unalloyed support to the administration of Uzodinma in tandem to his 3Rs mantra of reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery, he congratulated all the appointees; the Commissioner for Special Projects Hon Simon Ebegbulem from Uboma clan, SSA to the Governor, Hon. Blessing Nwaoba of Ihitte clan, SSA on Power, Hon Sam Nwaire of Uboma clan, and the LGA chairman, Hon Chike Olemgbe, Uboma clan.