Trouble Looms In Imo Govt House Over Governor’s Aides Without Portfolios .Stranded, Office Weeks After Inauguration



Big trouble is brewing inside Government House, Owerri, Imo State following the redundancy which the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has placed over one Hundred (100) Aides he appointed and inaugurated two weeks ago, but yet to assign them portfolios and offices.

Trumpeta learnt that already most of the appointees are getting restless and embarrassed with their present situation, which makes mockery of the selves and families.

Trumpeta learnt that the appointees who have been bombarding Governor Hope Uzodinma with calls, are planning to revolt this coming week if the Governors fails to assign them jobs.

Some of the Appointees, Trumpeta learnt have since went back to their former bases before they were appointed, and are now stock with the coronavirus saga.

This Newspaper was told that the Appointees themselves are confused as all they do is come out every day, hang around corridors or under Trees and go home without anybody telling them anything.

Trumpeta was told that the Governor himself is confused on what to do with the overwhelming numbers of Aides, whose office spaces are already a problem including their salaries which will eat deep into Imo State coffers. Trumpeta learnt that the Governor, Senator Uzodinma has already regretted why he assembled such great number of people.

“He is even planning sack some of them even before the resume work” Trumpeta was told.

Sources are saying that this is the first time in the history of Imo State, a Governor will appoint Aides, inaugurate them, and yet kept them loitering about for weeks without portfolios.

As days roll by without doing any work yet, the appointees are worried if they will get pay, since none of them have received appointment letter yet.

This situation has placed them in deep fear and apprehension, since the only thing to confirm they are Imo State officials is their appointment letters, which have not come till date.

The excuse that the issue of coronavirus may be the reason for delaying the announcement of their portfolios have been rubbished with the Governor swearing-in the Interim Management Committee of the Twenty Seven LGAs, yet have refused to say anything about the over Hundred Aides he appointed and inaugurated for weeks now without finding them what to do.