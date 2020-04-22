How Globe Motor Owner Willy Anumudu Died

It was a disturbing moment for the family of Anumudu of Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State as well as friends and associates of the owner of Globe Motors, Chief Willy Anumudu who has reportedly died.

Anumudu, Trumpeta learnt passed on at the age of 68 after a brief illness.

The business tycoon noted for sales of exotic cars in Lagos and Abuja, according to close sources was ill before he died.

Though, it was revealed that it his ailment has nothing to do with coronavirus disease since he tested negative.

It was learnt that he had been having some health challenges related to heart but the illness grew worse few days ago which led to his death.

Sources close to the family further revealed that when the illness got worse in the night before he passed on, efforts were made to put him on air ambulance to Germany but he couldn’t survive.

A great socialite in Lagos, Willy Anumudu is of the Anumudu family of Obazu-Mbieri and famous owner of a car selling empire. He is married with children.