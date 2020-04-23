Imo Speaker Collins Shaky As Plot To Remove Him Begins



The position of the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly is said to be up for grabs now, even though there is an incumbent number One Lawmaker in Imo State, Rt Hon Collins Chiji.

Trumpeta learnt that the present administration in Imo State led by Governor Hope Uzodinma is shopping for a new Speaker to replace Chiji, as Advisers to the Governor has convinced him that resting his hope on Chiji Collins to pilot the Affairs of Imo Legislature is a high risk.

This Newspaper learnt that Collins Chiji’s office is now being challenged with various allegations leveled on Chiji, which majorly is that he is inconsistent and has no political ideology or loyalty as long as nothing tampers his office.

Chiji Collins was formerly of All Progressive Congress, APC, where he won election in Isiala Mbano State Constituency in 2015.

In 2019, he moved to All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA to retain the seat.

When Hon Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won the Imo Governorship election in 2019, Chiji jumped to PDP, and was made Speaker because he is the Longest Lawmaker in the Imo Assembly from Okigwe zone where the office of the Speaker was zoned.

Immediately Ihedioha was removed from office by Supreme Court, the Speaker quickly dived into APC and has since then been retained by the new Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma as Speaker of Imo Legislature.

But Trumpeta learnt that some political Hawks and Merchandise around the Governor has opened Chiji’s book of infamy in Government House, and is no more the darling of Douglas House to man the Imo Legislature.

Following this latest issue, other House of Assembly members from Okigwe zone have started jostling for the Speakership position.

“That position is not the birth right of Chiji. He can’t continue to stay in that position when he cannot be trusted. Over half of Imo Assembly members don’t trust him” a member of Imo House of Assembly from Okigwe zone told Trumpeta.

Trumpeta was told that in order to put Chiji under pressure, the issue of the authenticity of his certificates which caused an uproar some months back has reappeared.

“There was a Committee set up by Imo House of Assembly to look into that matter raised by a Newspaper in Imo State. We want the findings of that Committee released” a House of Assembly member told Trumpeta

One of the Lawmakers said that Speaker Chiji Collins has enjoyed enough from both the Emeka Ihedioha and Uzodinma administrations and should now give way for other of his colleagues.

“Chiji was elected as a member of Imo House of Assembly by his constituency Isiala Mbano and not as Speaker” another Lawmaker told Trumpeta.