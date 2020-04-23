FMC Adopts No Face Mask, No Treatment Over Coronavirus As Govt Dispels Rumour of Suspected case In Imo



Against the backdrop of unconfirmed reports of presence of a suspected carrier of Covid-19 disease in Imo State, the government has debunked the claim adding that no such case exists.

A report whose source is ongoing has been circulating the social media indicating that there is possibility of Covid 19 suspected patient in the state.

Debunking the report, chairman of Task Force against the coronavirus disease in Imo, Prof Maurice Iwu in a public news item Trumpeta monitored said it was false report noting that there is no index patient in the state.

While allaying the fears of Imolites concerning the report, Iwu re-emphasized on the efforts of the state government in preventing the disease from entering Imo. The unconfirmed report has it that a particular Medical Doctor of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Mbaise extraction has alerted his colleagues through their social media forum of a highly suspected Covid 19 case, who escaped FMC Owerri and must be heading to a private hospital for medical personnel to be on alert.

Despite the zero case in Imo State, Health workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, have changed gear in their operational system.

According to a Trumpeta correspondent who was at the hospital to observe proceedings, health workers are insisting that patients or lactating mothers wear face mask before they attend to them.

This Newspaper gathered it was a new norm starting from Thursday morning as FMC adopts “No Face Mask, No Treatment”.