Despite Uzodinma’s Victory, Imo APC Still In Tatters . Governor Favors CampHope, Ignores Coalition .Okorocha’s Allies Consider Rescue Mission Faithful .Araraume, Izunaso’s Return Opens Another Camp In Party



The ruling party in Nigeria is not having a smooth sail in Imo State. Since it became the party incharge of the State from 2014/2015 when the former governor dumped APGA that gave him the chance to become number one citizen of the state to APC, it has not been rosy for the broom symbol party.

Climax of troubles for the APC was the run up to the 2019 election where the party witnessed intra party squabbles leading to not too impressive run in the National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly election.

Trumpeta recalls that after the elections, while APC managed to get few National Assembly seats, garnered nothing at the House of Assembly and governorship.

For governorship, it lost to PDP and had no member at the state legislature. The return of APC to stardom in the state government House, Owerri, was courtesy of the Supreme Court judgment who in Jan 14, 2020 removed the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha for Hope Uzodinma of APC.

Uzodinma’s victory at the Supreme Court elicited wide jubilation in APC family including those of Okorocha’s camp who had dumped the party to work for rival AA which paraded Chief Uche Nwosu, the son in-law to the former governor as governorship candidate.

High expectation that Uzodinma’s victory would enact unity and common purpose in the APC, according to Trumpeta’s findings have become a mirage. Instead of bringing the various camps together, it has rather fertilized disaffection among the major stakeholders, while deepening the disagreements in the rank and file of the party.

It was learnt that while those of coalition who joined CampHope, his campaign structure to hold Okorocha and his Rescue Missionaries at bay during the party primaries are yet to be fully accommodated and given consideration in terms of appointments made so far, no opening has been created for those of Okorocha.

Trumpeta can state that in appointments governor Uzodinma have made so far, none has reached the camp of Okorocha as APC members. Inspite of the solidarity and the Okorocha team has extended to Uzodinma, he is yet to consider for appointment.

Uzodinma has also relied on the Caretaker Committee Exco of APC led by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo as against those of Dan Nwafor, the elected ones the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved at the wake of the election.

What may have also broke the camel’s back in the sour relationship in Imo APC is the decision of the governor to continue to keep away LGA chairmen and councilors elected during the Okorocha era but sacked by Ihedioha before he was removed.

In a similar vein, the Okorocha group are unrelenting in keeping to their own side in the affairs of the party. Without caring a hoot about how Uzodinma is piloting the affairs of his administration, the Rescue Missionaries are also keeping to themselves without necessarily recognizing people in Uzodinma’s faction of APC.

Trumpeta noticed that in the distribution of the palliatives elected office holders provided for their constituents, those of Okorocha’s camp appointed only Rescue Missionaries to take charge of the distribution of the items.

Similar to what Uzodinma did in appointing the LGA faction chairmen loyal to him, as Interim Management Committee Chairmen of the LGAs, Okorocha and allies like Hon Kingsley Uju, Dr Paschal Obi and Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo went for the political allies for distribution.

The reigning confusion in Imo APC is also said to be ignited with the return of Senators; Ifeanyi Araraume and Senator Osita Izunaso. Both left the party in 2019 to run for Governor and Senate of Orlu zone respectively.

Their return is seen as another opening for the creation of a fresh faction in the party considering their political structures.

While Araraume has a fascinating Destiny Campaign Organization that has the capacity to shake any party foundation, Izunaso is coming with his Kpakpando foundation outfit.

What is said to also be creating tension in the party is the expected battle for who takes Okigwe zone Senatorial ticket where Araraume is said to be interested with diverse interest, it appears Uzodinma’s victory has further rocked the failing peace in the party.