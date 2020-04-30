Contacts Traced To Corona Virus Disease Carrier In Imo Tests Negative ..State Ministry of Health Warns Against Panic



By Tochi Onyeubi

The state Ministry of Health, has advised Imolites not to panic over the discovery of an index case, reported in the state.

This is following contact tracing and tests conducted on 37 persons which came out negative to the virus except the index case.

In a release by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo, made available to Trumpeta, she said, so far all contacts followed up have remained without symptoms and they are self isolating, adding that, more contacts are being sort for enlistment daily.

On the confirmed case, the Commissioner revealed that, he is already in isolation at a treatment center where he is responding to treatment, stating that, the ministry and her partners are escalating sample collection and laboratory testing.

She however called on resident of the state not to panic over the turn of events, but be calm and adhere strictly to all the safety laid down rules of proper hand washing, personal hygiene, social and physical distancing and to report all suspected cases to the disease surveillance officers at the local government.

“Imolites should not panic over this turn of event but be calm and commit to all the advisories and observances that have been put out for the purpose of control most especially, hand hygiene, use of hand sanitizers, the use of face masks, social and physical distancing, avoidance of crowding, no funerals should be attended by more than 20 people, comply to the lockdown order and remain at home.”

“Report all suspected cases to the disease surveillance officers of the Local Government where the suspected case is, the officers and his team will quickly investigate and report their findings to the State Ministry”.

She also urged clinics, hospitals and other public and private health facilities to remain vigilant especially with any high index suspicion on COVID- 19.