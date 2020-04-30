100 Days In Office: Ihedioha Accuses Uzodinma of Telling Lies, False Claims His Projects



The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has accused his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of peddling lies and contradictions in what he presented to Imo people as his achievements in office in hundred days.

In a press statement released and signed by (Hon) Uche Onyeagocha the former Secretary to Imo State Government on behalf of the “Rebuild Imo” Administration of Ihedioha era, the paper stated that Uzodinma was economical with the truth and spiced his speech with reckless unthruths that can be easily deciphered.

“The administration’s 100 days in office raised issues that were lamentably tinged with implicit and explicit fallacies, misconceptions and deceits aimed at to usurp or refute the uncommon accomplishments and profound foot prints of the short-lived Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Government of Rebuild Imo Administration headed by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha” the released said.

It added that it was unfortunate that Gov Uzodinma said he inherited an empty Treasurer, wondering where and how he got the money with which he paid Imo Workers their January salaries immediately he was sworn-in, pointing out that since Uzodinma exhausted the funds left behind by the Ihedioha administration he has not paid any other salaries, even though his Government has collected Four Months Federal Allocation.

The Rebuild Imo Organization said that it sounds ridiculous for Governor Uzodinma to say he saves Two Billion (N2B) each month from workers salary asking how it could be possible since the total wage Bill of Imo Workers is N2.5B.

“The implication is that the Uzodinma Government has mystically brought down the wage bill of over Five Six Thousand (56,000) workers from the N2.5B to N500m. He had saved N6B from the workers’ salary in the past three months: why has his administration been unable to pay workers regularly?” the Group asked.

The Press Release went on. “Uzodinma’s assertation that his administration raised the monthly Internally Generated Revenue of the State from N600m to N1.2B amounts to brazen and flagrant misrepresentation of a well-documented income date of a State, unfitting of a Governor”.

The Rebuild Imo maintained that the truth is that the Ihedioha administration at inception in May 29, 2019 met the IGR at N250m and raised it to N1B at the time Ihedioha left office, and was made possible with the Treasury Single Account TSA system, which it said the Uzodinma Government is afraid of implementing due to its open system and transparency.

It said that Uzodinma’ administration has not yet completed any road project in the State even though it agreed to continue with the twenty five roads initiated by the Ihedioha administration.

The paper hinted that “It is largely deceptive for Uzodinma to state that he inherited a Civil Service that was disillusioned, disoriented, and dispirited”, adding that with 100 Days in office the Ihedioha administration commenced tangible reform of the Imo Civil Service, and consequently government increased salary of workers from 70% it met in office to 100% and regularized and standardized the monthly payment structure of staff towards restoring dignity of Imo workers which motivated them for enhanced productivity. Read Page 5 for the full Report.