Eze Njoku Salute Uzodinma On 100 Days in office

The former Chairman of Okigwe zone council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Edward Njoku has joined the rest of Imolites to salute the prosperity Governor of Imo state, Most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma on his eventful one hundred days in the saddles of government of our great state.

The traditional ruler of Umuenyi autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local government area spoke to journalists in Residence in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Eze Njoku said that the Governor Hope Uzodinma on his first ever one hundred days in office has witness tremendous transformation and development in all areas of governance.

According to him, “Governor Hope Uzodinma within the period under review, renovated the state secretariat and creating conducive environment for foreign investor’s patronage”.

The Monarch said that Governor provided six world class isolation centers to aid in the fight against corona virus and curfew to further checkmate the spread of dreaded virus in the.

Eze Njoku noted that the prosperity Governor of Imo state paid adequate attention to all the abandoned roads and projects in the state unlike his predecessors.

The former first deputy chairman of Imo state council of traditional rulers added that the governor also provided the state of the art ambulance for all the hospitals in the state.

He rehabilitated Otamiri regional scheme that now supplies portable water to Owerri metropolis and its environs and improved IGR through the clinical application of prudent financial managers.

He listed the projects and programmes of the Imo Governor which includes;

“Rehabilitation and renovation of Adapalm PLC which now produce 100 litre metric tons of oil daily.

“Implementation of the partnership for expanded Rural Wash program in Imo state (PEWASH).

“Approval of counterpart contribution of #400m for the PEWASH program.

“Rehabilitation and renovation of Imo Concorde hotel.

“Adequate security that has ensured relative peace in the state and provision of 100 hundred security vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets for effective operation.

“Establishment of policy programs for capacity building and skill acquisition training for 500 youths of Imo state.

“Creation of payment database for Imo civil servants and pensioners.

“Purchase of official cars for Imo state permanent secretaries to enhance service deliveries.

Governor Hope Uzodinma has speedily restored the lost glory of the state and many more within your first one hundred days in saddles of Imo state.

He used this medium to reassure the governor of Imo state of his continuous prayers and the support of all the traditional rulers in the state.