$150 Dollars Bribe Allegation: Ex Lawmaker, Lawman Duruji, Six Newspapers Dragged To Court



By Okey Alozie

The former House of Assembly who represented Ehime Mbano in Imo State legislature, Hon Lawman Duruji is in trouble as the Speaker, Rt Hon Collins Chiji has dragged him to court over libel matter.

The Speaker is alleging that an interview Duruji granted to newsmen, he was maligned and defamed through the said publication.

The Speaker insisted that the 150 dollars bribe allegation against the judiciary is a big allegation that cannot be taken for granted, adding that the former lawmaker must come and proof his case beyond reasonable doubt to be scot free.

This law suit Trumpeta gathered has escalated the raging war between Speaker Chiji and Lawman Duruji both of Okigwe zone.

According to Trumpeta findings, the sour affair started when Duruji accused the Speaker of allegedly master minding his ouster from Imo House of Assembly by the appeal court in December 2019. About six Owerri based media houses, published the interview.

In that publication, with headline, “Lawman Duruji explodes, narrates how Speakers Chiji masterminded his ouster from Imo House of Assembly (9th House)

Lawman Duruji as we gathered leveled accusations against the Speaker, including the allegation of bribery and forgery.

The suit Trumpeta learnt was filled at the State High Court in Owerri.

According to details, the speaker claimed that Lawman Duruji and the six newspaper should have known what was published was false.

He maintained that image of the judiciary cannot be dragged through the mud adding that he is a man of integrity and cannot bribe any court to remove Lawman Duruji.

He insisted that the issue of 150 dollars bribe allegation mentioned by Lawman Duruji must be explained properly for Imolites to ascertain the truth of the matter.