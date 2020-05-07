EX-Milliants Threaten Oil Wells Shut Down For Non Constitution Of ISOPADEC Board, Zero Funding .Accuses Imo Governor of insecurity to Plight of Oil Producing Areas



Imo Ex-militants of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs, under the aegis of Reformed Ex-militants of Niger Delta, Imo State Chapter has threatened to shut down simultaneously all the oil wells and pipelines that traverses the region if the Board of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) is not constituted and their accruable of N1.6 Billion released. The group through its Spokesperson, General Renos Nwankwo aka (OIL CRACKER) made this known in a statement Trumpeta stumbled into. He posited that the government of Hope Uzodima is insensitive to the plight of the oil producing areas of Ohaji/ Egbema and Oguta LGA’s. The group stated that it is exactly four months now since the Uzodinma Government came into power but is unable to honour the constitutional 13%derivation accruing to the Commission amounting to over #1.6 Billion. According to Oil Cracker, no reason has been offered for withholding it. “The governor indeed is very insensitive to the plight of our people who have been suffering over the years by the past government and is adding more salt to injury. We are surprised why government through ISOPADEC has not delivered any palliative to the people of the Oil producing areas especially this time of Covid-19 pandemic”. The Oil Cracker said there is possibility of mayhem and disorder if government doesn’t consider appointing ISOPADEC adding that their group is aggrieved and returning to the creek of the Niger Delta where they can disrupt operations of Oil companies and facilities.

They urged the federal government to compel Governor Uzodinma to constitute the Board of ISOPADEC without further delay and release their accruable 13% derivation fund worth over N1.6Billion, ie from Jan. to April 2020.

They also recalled that allowed that ISOPADEC Board was constituted within one month upon the emergence of the former Governor Emeka Ihedioha assumption of office and was poised to develop the Communities if not for his removal in office.