Contract Probe Panel Visits Tunnel, Somto Hospital, Airport Projects For Verification . Frowns Over Absence of Retired Perm Sec



By Okey Alozie

The Imo State Judicial panel of Inquiry has as part of its function to ascertain contracts awarded during the Rochas Okorocha administration in the state visited locations of some of the multi million naira projects.

Trumpeta recalls that part of what Governor Hope Uzodinma allowed to operate after his immediate predecessor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was removed from office remains the Justice Benjamin Iheaka led probe panel on contracts.

After several weeks of hearing from witnesses with some key figures absent, the panel members moved to see the Tunnels at Porthacourt Road Owerri as well the non- existent third one at Assumpta Road in the heart of the town.

Trumpeta correspondent who monitored the movements disclosed that at the tunnels, engineers and teams from the works ministry gave unpleasant inputs.

The probe panel received same report at the Somto Hospital premises at Old Ekeonunwa market site as well as the Mother and Child Hospital at the Old New Market location.

Other places visited were the Cargo Airport project site at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport and the Inland Bridges.