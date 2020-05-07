Confusion Trails Case of Suspected Coronavirus Carrier in Imo . Health Ministry, Covid-19 Task Force Keep Mute Over Update



Residents of Imo State are at loss over what is the situation concerning the reported case of a suspected coronavirus carrier in Imo State.

After four weeks of no recorded case in the State, the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, added the name of Imo State among the list of state with Covid 19 cases.

The Imo index case was also reported to be a security operative (names withheld) alleged to be attached to Government House, Owerri before he tested positive.

Even as the state government was yet to officially speak on the true identity of the suspected carrier, nothing has been heard about the matter and status again fuelling more fears and confusion in the state.

The heightened tension reached a crescendo last week when unconfirmed reports disclosed a second case in Imo.

While residents were eager to know the details, data showed by the NCDC surprisingly omitted the name of the state among those afflicted by the deadly virus.

Again, to the amazement of Imolites, the NCDC data came up with an additional number of cases totally two for the state.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports on the streets of Owerri, the state capital that the index case later turned negative.

Trumpeta can reveal that the cases and that of Imo are shrouded in secrecy fuelling speculations in the public about the status of Imo and suspect affected by coronavirus disease, due to lack of proper information from the state Ministry of Health and the Task force on Covid-19 led by Prof Maurice Iwu.