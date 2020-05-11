Imo Govt Goes Tough Over Fresh CoronaVirus Case In Obowo .Health Commissioner Confirms Third Case



By Tochi Onyeubi

The reported case of another Corona Virus Case in Imo State has forced the state government to launch further stringent measures to curb more spread.

Residents of the state were disturbed last weekend when news filtered in of another suspected carrier in Obowo LGA thereby making the number of persons suspected to be carriers to three.

Recall that after about a month lockdown with associated hardship, the state government relaxed the rules to allow the people move around in the state.

But based on the latest case where a man who hails from Obowo was said to have returned from Kano State to his hometown before testing positive, the state government came up with another measure to keep the people at bay from further spread.

According to what Trumpeta gathered, the Task Force on Covid 19 on behalf of the Imo State government dished out the following fresh conditions to checkmate the people.

The statement signed by Prof Maurice Iwu, Chairman of the Task Force reads;

“The Imo State Task force on COVID-19 has noted with utter dismay the abuse of the protocols, regulations and guidelines on the easing of the lockdown in the state especially as it concerns the movement of people, goods and services in the state.

“The guidelines which states amongst others that: All inter-state travels are prohibited except for supply of goods, agro-products with a limited capacity of accompanying personnel, petroleum products, relief items supplies, construction supplies, registered courier services and security services only, Everyone must wear face mask/covering”.

“ Reduction of passengers to half for buses (maximum of 50%), Taxis are to carry only 4 persons (driver and 3 persons), Tricycles are to carry only 3 persons (driver and 2 persons), All passengers are to be administered with hand sanitizers before entering of vehicles, All travels must be between 6am-6pm, Remember, there is an overnight curfew nationwide from 8pm-6am.”

“With effect from Monday, 11th May, 2020, the Imo State Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Security Agencies will be on the road to enforce these measures. Anyone who flouts these regulations will be prosecuted immediately by the Mobile court.”

“The taskforce wishes to remind the people of Imo State to report anyone who returns from outside the State into Imo State to the President-General or Traditional Rulers of their communities or call the Local Government/State Surveillance team on COVID-19 for necessary checks and follow up actions.”

“The Taskforce is implementing these measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Imo State and to ensure that our people are safe and live safely instead of being in panic. Please co-operate with us”

Meanwhile, reacting on the development the commissioner for Health, Dr (Mrs) Damaris Osunkwo in a statement made available to Trumpeta states;

“I wish to update you all on the current situation as concerns the statistics of events and our proposal ways forward.

“So far, we still have 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our State. They are all doing well at the isolation and treatment centre. The 3rd and newly confirmed case is a 43 years old returnee from Kano State who arrived his home town in Ehume Obowo recently.

Contacts from him have been listed and are being followed up. Also samples have been taken from people considered highly exposed to him and already sent to the laboratory. We are going ahead to investigate reports and rumors of returnees and other suspected cases.

Please keep being safe by adhering to earlier advisories of steady hand washing with soap and running water. Use hand sanitizers frequently, maintain social distance of 1to 2 meters and avoid crowding. Continue to report all suspected cases and adhere to remain at home instruction. Observe respiratory etiquette and wear your face masks always. Do not panic and desist from spreading false rumors.

Government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all lmolites”.