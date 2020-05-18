Covid-19 Cases: Imo Rises In Chart Ladder, How Non Residents “Imported” Sickness Into State

As the data of the covid-19 disease continues to get daily update in Nigeria through the Nigeria Center For Disease Control, Imo State appears to be gaining more grounds among states with reported cases.

It would be recalled that when the outbreak was recorded in Nigeria with many states involved with suspects, Imo was not on the chart for over a month, which sent happy times to the residents.

Trumpeta also observed that Imo at a time was among the few states without an index case until the third week in April when reports filtered in the first case.

According to reports, the first case was a security attaché from Government House, Owerri, attached to Governor’s office. As the residents were yet to come to terms with the index case, another case was recorded, until last week where fresh cases where recorded making the state move from one to seven cases within three weeks.

Investigations by this newspaper disclosed that the suspected carriers of the Coronavirus are non residents who moved into the state from their different locations outside Imo State.

The first index case, a policeman was said to have come back from Kogi State, though a Kogi State indigene, it was also suspected that the second and third cases were as a result of the contacts with the man who came back from Kogi State.

Another startling proof that visitors are the carriers arise from another case in Obowo where a man based in Kano State was said to have left his domain to Ehume town in Obowo LGA to meet his people within the lockdown period.

Towards the end of last week, a fresh case involving four persons were recorded in Orlu where a man who resides in Lagos came home to visit his people at the home.