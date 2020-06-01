Senate Election Has Divided Okigwe Zone -Says Chike Okafor



A member of the Federal House of Representatives, for Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal constituency, Hon Chike Okafor has pleaded that Okigwe Leaders must come together for the peace, unity and progress of the zone because the serial Senatorial elections in the area has caused enormous division in Okigwe.

Speaking in Owerri, the Lawmaker made it known that the repeated Senate election has divided Okigwe zone to the extent that the wounds ought to heal for the area to recover from its present situation of discord and disagreements.

Chike Okafor hinted that he has all the qualities to vie for the Okigwe Senate race but not interested in running for the seat.

He maintained that assuming he wins the election, his own seat would be declared vacant for another contest which he said will still heighten to already tensed atmosphere in Okigwe zone.

He said he regretted the death of Senator Benji Uwajumogu, which he said has now thrown the Okigwe Senate seat vacant once again for yet another round of election that will stretch the peace in Okigwe zone further.

The youthful politician lamented that it is quite unfortunate that no election passes in Okigwe zone now without much controversies, adding that nearly all the elections in Okigwe zone these days either end up in re-runs on in the Court.

He said that before late Uwajumogu finally emerged the winner of Imo North Senatorial election, the exercise passed through rigorous situation, where all the candidates in the election claimed to have won the polls, therefore causing crisis in Okigwe Senatorial Zone.

Chike Okafor stressed that when in the end, Uwajumogu was declared the winner it was not too long before he died.

“Weeks after he was buried another Okigwe son who contested the Senatorial election, Engr Ndubuisi Emenike Ototo Nwa died”.

So, you can see what Okigwe zone has been passing through and therefore needs the soothing balms that will heal all the wounds” He lamented.

He therefore maintained that before Okigwe enters into another round of elections, the wounds ought to be healed, and added that it is now the responsibility of the Elders and Leaders of the Area to call Okigwe people together for a peace parley, devoid of political affiliations for the zone to recover from its losts ground caused by elections.

“I won my election through Court, Uwajumogu won through the court, even our sister Miriam Onuoha who just won her election has now also been dragged to Court. Okigwe zone need to come together and solve its problems” he said.