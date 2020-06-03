New IMSU VC Appointment: Rumours Of Prof Obiaraeri’s Appointment Take Over The Air

.

By Innocent Osuoha

Currently, the media network have been inundated with speculations that Prof NnamdiObiaraeri has been appointed the new Vice- Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri.

The rumours and speculations became rife following the official disengagement of the incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof AdaobiObasi by the fifteenth of October, 2021.

Prof Obiaraeri’s pedigree is on the high side and apart from being a top flight politician, erudite scholar as well as a socialist, he is a writer of repute whose slogan on the social media is ” a new normal is possible”.

A search by this Reporter on the net especially on the platform, ” Media Executives”, where Prof Obiaraeri is active, it was discovered that all the commentators accepted his appointment as the new IMSU VC should it turn out to be a reality.

Some of the comments include, “Prof is worth it, he is eminently qualified”, My Prof, my in-law congrats sir, to God be the Glory”, ” congrats Prof, what an honour to this platform” and “May God grant you wisdom to succeed where others have failed”. Although, till the time of this write up, Prof Obiaraeri aka the “5 Star General” was yet to react to the speculations even though a new normal is possible.

It would be recalled that not too long ago an IMSU Visitation panel led by Professor Chinedu Nebo submitted its report to the state government.