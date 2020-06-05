Corona Virus Fear As Imo Records 5 New Cases Including 3 years Old Baby

Residents of Imo State are in for another period of fear, as five new cases of Coronavirus disease have been recorded.

After the state government declared the state of being Covid-19 free and claiming that the cases of 25 persons reported in the state were those on transit, fresh cases have been reported sending shivers down the spines of the people.

From what Trumpeta learnt, five more persons are affected which included a three year old child.

Though, the identity of the victims were not made public but this newspaper reliably learnt that the child father and three siblings are involved in the sickness.

It was further gathered that government has special interest on the well being of the three year old victim alongside others.

The development has again frightened people of the state who had been disturbed about the number of cases recorded in the state so far.