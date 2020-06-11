How Police Busted Kidnap Syndicate in Emeabiam, Rescue Victims Alive

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede has paraded suspects who kidnapped a businessman in Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA of Imo state, alongside others in various crimes.

Recall that operatives of the Anti- Kidnap unit of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, headed by CSP Linus Nwaiwu had carried out a bravery action on Monday 8th June, 2020, when they busted a kidnap syndicate led by one Sampson Okorafor and gunned down two others during an exchange of gun fire.

The incident which took place at Emeabiam, in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, was after a tip off to the Anti-Kidnaping Special Unit of Imo police command of four armed bandits terrorising residents of the area and kidnapping wealthy individuals.

Operatives were said to have swung into action following the kidnap of one Mr Chijioke Amadi aged 42 years old, a native of Ibeku Okwuato in Aboh Mbaise LGA but resident at Naze, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

It was gathered that the arrest was made, following a distress call of four armed men with ash colored Volkswagen car who allegedly blocked and kidnapped the businessman. The SARS were said to have immediately mobilized and stormed the kidnappers hideout at Umuokpo, Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA equipped with intelligent information about the suspects.

It was reported that hoodlums engaged operatives in a gun duel, which left two dead from critical injuries sustained from the gun fight.

According the release by the Police spokesman, the under listed suspects were not Imo indigenes but from Abia and Ebonyi state.

It reads, “Sequel to the kidnap of one Ejemonu Emmanuel Izuchukwu, Emmanuel Egom and Chijioke Amadi, all of Imo State, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit immediately swung into action”.

“Upon painstaking and discreet investigation, they stormed the hideout of the hoodlums at Umuokpo, Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA. On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle and after the gun duel, two of the suspects sustained fatal bullet wounds as a result of which they gave up the ghost. “

“The third suspect was arrested alive and is cooperating with the operatives in their investigation”

Samson Okoroafor who is alleged to be the kingpin is a 31yrs old indigene of Obinkita in Arochukwu, the late Emmanuel Sunday 28yrs, is from Osisioma Isiala Ngwa South, while the other, Uchendu is from Ebonyi state.

Two AK 47 rifles, Ninety rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, an ash coloured Vento Volkswagen car with reg. no PF 637 ENU, hammer, machete, chair and ropes were exhibits recovered at the crime scene.