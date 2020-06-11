Opiah Resolves Oil Company Vs Egbema Community Impasse

The misunderstanding between an Indian oil firm, Sterling Global Oil Company and Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA over the death of three members of the community was on Wednesday resolved at the country home of Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah in Abacheke -Egbema.

Recently, scores of women from Mmahu picketed Sterling Global Oil Company over three members of the community killed by its staff. It was reported that three persons were crushed by a security van of the company driven by some military personnel escorting a tanker on Saturday March 8, 2020. While two persons died immediately, the third person, a woman, died at the hospital.

The company agreed to pay the families of the deceased money for burial but reneged on its promise, a development that caused women of the community to besiege the company.

Rt Hon Opiah who was nominated by the executive governor of the state His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to represent the state government on the Sterling Global- Mmahu logjam expressed delight over the resolution with Sterling paying N20m to the people.He thanked all the parties involved stressing that the step taken signifies the beginning of a new chapter.

“This issue was one of the problems that came up in my LGA; there were so many calls from the community complaining about the problem. The state government has to step in with his Excellency nominating me to resolve the issue on behalf of the government. I thank Sterling and Mmahu community for cooperating in ensuring the closure of this matter” Opiah who is one of the signatories of the MOU signed on Wednesday between the company and the people said.