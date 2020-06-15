Controversy Over N7.9bn Loot Returned To Imo: .EFCC Meets Okorocha In Court



The controversy generated by the alleged N7.9bn EFCC said it recovered from a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, rather than die down, is heightening by the day as both Okorocha and EFCC throw accessions against each other.

Last week, while EFCC said it has returned to Imo State, N5.7bn as part of N7.9bn it seized from Okorocha, the former Governor said EFCC did not recover any money from him, and accused the Financial Crime fighting Agency of misrepresenting facts regarding the issue.

However, in reply to Okorocha’s attack on EFCC, Trumpeta learnt that the Agency has resolved to meet Okorocha in court, where both parties will clear themselves before a competent court of jurisdiction.

This Newspaper was informed that within the next few weeks, EFCC will drag Okorocha to court as all the documents have been perfected for the litigation which will try to prove the allegations the EFCC holds against the former Governor.

Trumpeta was told that if not for the Covid-19 saga, the former Imo State Governor would have been facing charges from EFCC by now.

“If not for the Covid-19 pandemic that stopped all activities, the former Governor would not have been accusing EFCC of misrepresenting facts, because this matter would have been in court by now” Trumpeta was told.

This Newspaper was told that Okorocha has myriads of petitions against him before the EFCC which came from his political enemies, and even his former Allies, on how he ran Imo State between 2011 to 2019.

“The petitions against Okorocha before EFCC are too many. Therefore the best option if for Court to determine which one is which. So, he must have a date with our Judiciary, as he who has clean hands has no fear” Trumpeta was told.

Sources close to the former Governor said that the Senator is not afraid of financial litigations because he knows he used Imo allocations judiciously for the Eight years he was in office, adding that Okorocha’s projects are verifiable.

However, another Ally of Okorocha told Trumpeta that it was disturbing and incredible how those the Governor helped are now fighting him, pointing out what is happening at the Imo State Contract Panel, where Okorocha’s former Aides are spewing beans against him before the Panel.