Surprise! Of Buhari’s 192 Aides, Imo Has Only One Person .Minister of State For Education, Nwajiuba



A survey of the full details of the number of the political appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he was re-elected in 2019 indicates that Imo State has only one appointee.

According to a document available to Trumpeta and circulating online, Buhari only has Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education as aide from Imo State.

Nwajiuba, a notable ally of Buhari, during their defunct ANPP days and later CPC is standing as the only appointee from Imo State in a special category that involves close aides.

The details showed that Ogun State in South West Nigeria has the highest number of political appointments by Buhari with 17 out of a total 190 appointments. It is followed closely by Adamawa State.

Imo and States like Ebonyi, Plateau and Zamfara have one political appointment.

The positions considered under this level are Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to the President.