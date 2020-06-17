Again, Imo Lawmaker Accused Of Attacking Owerri Based Journalist

By Onyekachi Eze

The spate of attacks against Journalists in Imo is increasing with the member representing Oguta State constituency, Hon Frank Ugboma accused of instigating his associates to attack a journalist. Ugboma has been accused of attacking an Imo based Journalist, Mr Iyke Jacobs Nwosu, known as Okwuruoha.

Okwuruoha was said to be manhandled by aides attached to the Oguta lawmaker over news reports inciting the Ikeduru and Oguta lawmakers, thereby causing disaffection among the two.

Barely 2 weeks a journalist, Chuks Finian was allegedly battered by aides to Obowo member Kennedy Ibeh, a correspondent of the Newspoint newspaper, Ndubueze Nwokoma followed suit, and now Okwuruoha received his own beating on Tuesday at the Assembly complex.

The cause of the fight was said to be linked to the reports he made in his medium, where he quoted Ugboma as a lukewarm lawmaker credited to Uche Ogbuagu of Ikeduru.

It was gathered that Okwuruoha’s newspaper, the Eastern Lead Express wrote that Ogbuagu in a oral quarrel tagged Ugboma as a lukewarm lawmaker.

Against this backdrop, Ugboma who was furious disclosed that when he confronted his colleague, he denied the allegations.

Having discovered the author of the said write up which happened to be the battered Ike Nwosu, aides to the Oguta member descended on him when he vehemently refused to leave the lawmaker’s office.

Addressing newsmen on why his aides descended on Nwosu, the Oguta lawmaker told the Assembly correspondents that journalism is a noble profession and should be practiced as such in the state.

He emphasized that what happened would repeat itself even under cameras if any journalist attempts to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

He said most of those who call themselves journalists in the state are just there to blackmail and tarnish people’s image for their selfish reasons.

He further said before the incident that Ike Nwosu used to be his very close friend and recalled that on several occasions he had given Okwuruoha money.

He expressed disappointment that Nwosu could descend so low irrespective of his age and experience in the job.

The lawmaker who explained that his image and reputable matters a lot to him pointed out that as a lawyer with over 8years experience that he would not tolerate nonsense even under cameras.