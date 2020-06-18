How Imo Born “ Big Boy” Nwatakwocha Na Orlu Died In Abuja .As Kinsmen, Political, Business Associates Mourn Exit



The sad news of the death of a prominent politician of Orlu extraction and international business mogul, Chief Macdonald Anujuo, popularly known as Nwatakwochaka Na Orlu has been received.

According to details available to the newspaper, Nwatakwocha who was spotted at his Heroe’s Apartment, New Owerri, home was hale and hearty last week and chatted with friends who came visiting.

It was learnt that the easy going jolly good fellow who had mingled out with the political class in the State and National levels left Owerri for Abuja early this week.

And on getting to Abuja he was reported to have spoke to friends back home in Owerri and later on the day he died had also called another friend to inform him of ill health.

It was learnt that he was later rushed to a hospital over low blood pressure and later suffered heart failure that led to his death.

From Umuowa Orlu, Nwatakwocha is survived by wife and children. He was based in Enugu as a business man.