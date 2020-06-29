Power Change! Imo APC Factions Renew Rivalry For State Party Exco



Another renewed battle for who controls the party structure of Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC has commenced in earnest as the warring groups return to the trenches for the next round of battle.

The challenges facing the party at the national stage where the National Working Committee, NWC was dissolved to give way to a caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mala Bunu has resurrected the rested struggle for the soul of Imo APC.

Since 2018, Imo APC has not had peace as about three factions fight for who produces the officers at the Ward, LGA and State levels.

It would be recalled that the sacked NWC of Oshiomole had removed the elected state executive council under Dan Nwafor for Prince Marcon Nlemigbo committee before the 2019 elections.

This action ensued lingering crisis over who is entitled to the party control between the Nlemigbo and Nwafor camps.

The new development has seen the Nwafor group lay claim to the ownership of the party Exco as elected officials while Nlemigbo’s team says otherwise.

Trumpeta observed that the fiery social media activist, FCC Jones Onwuansanya who is the state publicity secretary of Imo APC for Nwafor faction has authored several press releases claiming that the elected executive which he is part of is the authentic state Exco.

Onwansanya’s statements have so far elicited wide reactions in the APC family with attendant divergent views suggesting that a fresh battle for the party structure has resumed.