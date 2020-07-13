Imo APC Crisis Deepens: . Araraume, Okorocha, Madumere Others Absent At APC South East Stakeholders Meeting in Owerri



The disunity afflicting the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, is entering another dimension with key and influential figures moving at different directions as the party undergoes process for peace at the centre.

Imo State chapter is yet to witness happy moments since 2018 preparations for 2019 election commenced. Trumpeta observed that the major players beginning from the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and others are not working in partnership for the growth of the party.

Similarly, the likes of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, former Deputy Governor during Okorocha’s era, Prince Eze Madumere are running different races concerning who controls the party.

Signs that the disagreement has degenerated to a frightening level became public late last week when Uzodinma played host to APC chieftains from the South East at Government House, Owerri.

At the meeting, Trumpeta discovered that while who-is-who in South East ranging from Ministers to stakeholders showed presence in Owerri, Okorocha, Araraume and Madumere were absent.

Other key stakeholders, especially those of the Rescue Mission, the political camp of Uzodinma, Araraume’s Destiny Organization and Coalition power brokers could not be spotted at the meeting which suggest that the crisis has reached a disturbing stage

Feelers also have it that those not present were not duly invited to be part of the meeting fueling further speculation that the cold war is unending.

Meanwhile, the political structure of Uzodinma has expressed fear of planned gang up against his administration by agents of Okorocha and Araraume.

According to a post Trumpeta monitored in the social media, one of the aides to a notable commissioner serving in the Uzodinma administration revealed of serious security report that Okorocha and Araraume are allegedly working together to have upper hand in the battle to control Imo APC.

It was further learnt that the project of the APC chieftains against Uzodinma is to work together and torpedo the governor in the affairs of the party at both state and national levels.

It was surprising despite the APC fraternity, they were indicating absence that all is not well.

Though, Trumpeta is yet to get reasons why Okorocha and Araraume shunned such A grade meeting of leaders from the zone, but information from credible sources has it that those who were absent may have decided to jettison the parley because of certain perceived differences with the governor.

It was learnt that some of them are said to be aggrieved at the governor over his style since he came on board on January 15, 2020 after the Supreme Court judgment, while there are protests that he has not carried other leaders along in the course of discharging his duties.