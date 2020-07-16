Nlemigbo Led Imo APC Exco Risks Removal … As Court Says No To Plot To Stop Nwafor

Tunji Adedeji

Barring last development, Chief Marcelenius Nlemigbo may risk his position as the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital has reportedly struck out a motion for stay of execution brought by some APC faithful in contravention of the NEC’s directive to discontinue all court processes.

In striking out the motion, Justice Musa described the motion as mischievous, since he had since 2018 given a judgement which forbade any organ of the Party from tampering with the tenure of the duly elected leadership of the Party in Imo State.

However, the move to oust Hon Dan Nwafor as the authentic state chairman was frustrated when the Court refused to grant the Ex Parte motion filed by Nlemigbo faction but rather struck out the matter and forbade any organ of the Party from tampering with the tenure of the duly elected leadership of the Party in Imo .