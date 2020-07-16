Nze WASCO Nnadi Loses Wife, Maria

Business Man, politician and philanthropist, Nze Wasco Nnadi has lost his wife to the cold hands of death.

Nze Wasco broke this News to Trumpeta on phone yesterday, saying that he is devastated as he has lost a close confidant, wife, friend, mother to his children and a trusted and loyal companion of over thirty years.

Nnadi who hails from Umuovum, Ulakwo in Owerri North LGA asked friends, Business and Political Associates to remember him in their prayers this period, as he mourns his Dear Wife.

“I am devastated. I don’t know what to do. But I have trust in God that He knows everything. This was the woman of my youth, of my struggles, and we together weathered the storm, till death separated us now. May her soul rest in peace” Nze Wasco cried.

Trumpeta learnt that the burial arrangements will be make public by the family after consultations.

Trumpeta Newspaper joins other Nigerians in wishing Nze Wasco Nnadi to take heart and bear the huge loss.