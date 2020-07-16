Bloodbath In Owerri Two Farmers Murdered

What appeared more like assassination has taken place in Owerri North LGA of Imo State where two suspected Fulani Herdsmen were killed.

Trumpeta learnt residents of Okwu Uratta, a suburb of Owerri in Owerri North LGA woke up to a frightening discovery of dead bodies of the suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Trumpeta learnt that the Fulani Herdsmen had slept at a building in the community but were in the pool of their blood in the early hours of Thursday, fuelling suspicion of assassination.

Through, traces of the assailants were not noticed but from the pictures and video record at the scene, the victims may have received severe machete cuts before the bled to death.

Trumpeta further learnt that the third herder who escaped death by whiskers was through miraculous means as he is in trauma and yet to communicate on what transpired

The ugly development has sparked off fear in the community and environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer when contacted for comment confirmed the incident but said he wasn’t aware of the details.