Imo PDP, Uzodinma Trade Words Again Over State Finance

Tunji Adedeji

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo Chapter has tackled the ruling All Progressive Congress ,APC Government of Gov Hope Uzodinma over what it termed embezzling of total sum of N175.7 billion within her Seven months in Office existence.

The opposition party, in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu, last Friday alleged that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration squandered the funds without meaningful achievements.

Imo government spokesperson, Hon Declan Emelumba on Sunday, dismissed the allegations, describing it as baseless and unfounded, adding that the Peoples’ Democratic party is a working corpse.

The Information Commissioner admitted that the present administration of APC only received an average of #8billion monthly, since assumption of office.

PDP said,”the point of worry is that N175.7 billion revenue accrued to Imo State within the seven months of this is now known, the whereabouts of that Imo money is not known.”

“We seize this opportunity to inform Imo people that from our investigations and findings, this regime has received the total sum of #175.7 billion as a combination of revenue from the federation account for the State and the Local governments, as loans borrowed by the regime so far, as savings from ghost workers and pensioners uncovered by this regime, and as internal generated revenue by this regime.”

It is not clear whether the money has been utilized. This is the backdrop of the fact that till date, the basic responsibility of governance in Imo State which is payment of salaries and pensions has remained mission impossible for this regime.

“Generally, Imo PDP wishes to announce that Imo State under the watch of the current regime is under a siege by a set of people who have proved not to have the overall interest of Imo State and Imo people at heart. We implore this regime to do well and give Imo people a report of how they utilized the N175.7 billion which inside sources in this regime has confirmed to have been received by the regime so far in its seven months in office”.

“This very press conference has become very necessary because of the new development in the Imo polity as sponsored by the regime. This time around, it is about the abnormal decision by the regime to coerce the traditional institution, comprising the royal Fathers, to embark on an unbefitting and unedifying public protest over the ordeals and travails of the current regime in the hands of various entities who have found reasons to challenge the legitimacy of the current regime to remain in office of Governor of Imo State.

“We feel adequately constrained to react to such posture and stance by this regime which exposes the traditional institution in the State to undue strain and ridicule. We feel our royal Fathers must not be coerced and compelled into such conduct as public protest for a matter that is purely that of Senator Uzodimma, that is capable of bringing shame and disgrace to not only them but also to the State. The cries of Imo traditional rulers have not only reached the ears of God Almighty, but also the ears of the opposition class in the State.” He stated.